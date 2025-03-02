DT
PT
Home / Haryana / Cops trace missing 3-year-old boy within three hours

Cops trace missing 3-year-old boy within three hours

Child found wandering in Dev Kasba locality of Hassanpur village
Tribune News Service
Palwal, Updated At : 05:40 PM Mar 02, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
A three-year-old child who went missing from a house during a wedding ceremony was traced with the help of the police on Saturday.

A spokesperson of the police department said the victim, a boy (3) was found wandering in Dev Kasba locality of Hassanpur village of the district yesterday. It is revealed that the child, identified as Dev, son of one Satish, went missing from a house while he was playing with other kids.

He said while the kin of the boy reported the matter to the police around 4 pm, the child was traced by 7.30 pm and was handed over to the parents soon after. The police team had launched a search soon after receiving a missing report. Dev had come with his parents from Uncha village to attend a marriage function in Hassanpur.

Claiming that a drive named Operation Muskan had been on, the spokesperson said the police department had been providing all help to residents in tracing missing persons or children if the matter was reported on time.

