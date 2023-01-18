Cops use force on protesting sarpanches

Rohtak, January 17
Police personnel used force on the sarpanches staging a protest demonstration at the local BDPO office on Tuesday. The sarpanches have been protesting against the Haryana Government's e-tendering system and “Right to Recall Policy” since yesterday. Aasan village sarpanch Satender Hooda stated that the police personnel deployed at the protest site had used force on them, but their demonstration would continue.
