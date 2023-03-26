Cops want lie-detector test done on Haryana minister Sandeep

Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, March 25

Alleging discrepancies in the statements of Haryana Minister of State for Printing and Stationery Sandeep Singh in the case of sexual harassment of a woman coach, the Chandigarh Police’s special investigation team (SIT) wants to conduct a lie-detector test on the Pehowa MLA.

In its application before a Chandigarh court, the SIT alleged discrepancies in the minister’s statement about the duration of the victim’s visit at his Sector 7 (Chandigarh) residence on March 2 and July 1 last year.

Sandeep admitted that the complainant visited his residence, but his response regarding the duration of her visit is in “contradiction” with the travel record of the complainant provided by ride-hailing company Uber on both days — 5.14 pm to 6.56 pm on March 2 and 6.47 pm to 8.38 pm on July 1.

The SIT, which has examined witnesses from the Sports Department and employees and security personnel posted at the minister’s residence, wants to get the test conducted at the Central Forensic Science Laboratory in Delhi or Gandhinagar (Gujarat). The next hearing is on March 31.

The complainant was appointed a junior coach (athletics) on August 24, 2022, but she claims the minister had shared the appointment list with her months earlier on May 13.

Sandeep has denied he shared the list with her. The complainant’s candidature is learnt to have been rejected in January, but she made the cut in August. The SIT said as per the government’s policy, newly appointed outstanding sportspersons get appointment in their home district, but the complainant was posted in another “preferred” district. It also said there was ambiguity in the minister denying permission to the coach to travel to Turkey.

In their statements, case witnesses claimed that Deputy Director (Sports) Kavita “would show unusual interest in the complainant whenever she visited Tau Devi Lal Stadium at Sector 3 in Panchkula for training”. After the sexual harassment allegations surfaced, Kavita held a press conference to “defend the minister claiming that the complainant had misbehaved with her once”.

The SIT claimed Sandeep admitted to a formal relationship with the complainant, though witnesses at the stadium maintained the “coach would call the minister by his name”. A hockey player close to Sandeep told the SIT that the minister had access to the conversation between him (player) and the complainant. He alleged that the minister had even advised him not to speak to the coach.

On the coach’s complaint, an FIR on the charges of molestation, criminal intimidation and wrongful confinement was registered against the minister at the Sector 26 police station in Chandigarh on December 31, 2022. IPC Section 509 was subsequently added for “using a word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman”.