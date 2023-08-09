Copy-paste new paper leak formula, alleges Haryana ex-CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 8

Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda today said that the BJP-JJP was only making the youth of Haryana go round in circles in the name of Common Eligibility Test (CET). He said it had become clear from repeated papers in CET Mains that the government did not want to carry out recruitment, and even when the process started, something happened to derail the process.

Reacting to the copy-paste of 41 questions of Group-57 in the CET screening exam in Group-56 paper, he said 38 questions were earlier copied in the HCS exam in the same way. “Copy-pasting the question has become the new formula for paper leak by the BJP-JJP government. In order to benefit its candidates in HCS and Group C and D, the government is getting papers leaked,” he alleged.

#Bhupinder Hooda #BJP