Faridabad: Costs escalate, Rs 80.5 crore works in limbo

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, November 6

Work on some important projects in the area are held up in the wake of non-receipt of approval from the authorities concerned for the enhancement of their budget.

A fresh sanction from the state government is required for any project whose budget goes up by more than 10 per cent of its initial cost before its completion, according to the authorities.

The PWD projects affected by this reason include the construction of the Mini-Secretariat building, Government Girls College, Municipal Corporation auditorium (all in Ballabgarh subdivision) and the new building of the Government Nehru College in the city, said sources in the district administration.

While the budget of the Mini-Secretariat has been revised to Rs 13.5 crore from Rs 10.7 crore, the project costs of the girls’ college, auditorium and the college in Faridabad stand revised at Rs 15.5 crore, Rs 17 crore and Rs 35 crore, respectively, which is more than 10 per cent of the initial allocated budget, said sources. This has halted the works and delayed their completion by a period of up to three years.

Though the foundation stone of the Mini-Secretariat complex was laid in 2019, it has already missed the deadline of December 2021. The work on the auditorium, which was launched at a cost of Rs 6.75 crore in 2018 and was to be completed within 18 months, has missed five deadlines and is still lying incomplete. Its budget has escalated to Rs 17 crore. The building of the first Government Girls College in the subdivision was launched at a cost of Rs 11.5 crore in 2018. Due to be completed in July 2020, its cost has also gone up to Rs 15 crore. The fourth major project which is stuck is the new building of Government Nehru College. Its cost increased from Rs 25 crore to Rs 35 crore, said officials.

“An approval to carry on these works after budget enhancement is awaited,’’ said a senior PWD official.