Cotton arrivals up 54% in Hisar, Hansi mandis

Cotton arrivals in the mandis of Hisar and Hansi have registered a 54 per cent increase compared to the corresponding period last year, with 30,989 metric tonnes reaching the markets so far, against 20,101 metric tonnes during the same period last season.

As many as 656 metric tonnes arrived in the mandis on Friday.

Despite the higher arrivals, government procurement has remained nil, as private traders purchased the entire produce through open auction. The entire quantity has also been lifted from the mandis.

District Marketing Enforcement Officer (DMEO) Gagan Joshi said cotton arrivals had increased by 54 per cent compared to last year, which he described as a positive development.

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Agriculture experts attributed the higher production to favourable weather conditions, the absence of disease and pink bollworm infestation, and the adoption of scientific farming practices by farmers, despite a decline in the area under cotton cultivation.

Dr Karamal Singh, an agriculture expert at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU), said weather conditions had remained favourable for cotton this season, while farmers had adopted scientific practices and ensured the timely and appropriate application of pesticides.

He said pink bollworm infestation remained between zero and 5 per cent this year, which helped farmers achieve better yields.

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Meanwhile, the area under cotton cultivation in Haryana has declined considerably over the past seven years, from 8.01 lakh hectares in 2019-20 to 2.84 lakh hectares in 2025-26.

Dr Arun Kumar Yadav, Plant Protection Officer in the Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Department, Hisar, said heavy rainfall and waterlogging in several parts of the district had led to a reduction in the area under cotton cultivation.

He said farmers had received prices ranging between Rs 8,000 and Rs 9,000 per quintal this season, which were above the minimum support price (MSP) and could encourage them to take up cotton cultivation in the coming season.