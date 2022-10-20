Councillor held in Palwal for giving fake marksheet

Tribune News Service

Palwal, October 19

The police have arrested an elected member of the Municipal Council (MC) here for allegedly getting elected on the basis of a fake marksheet of his educational qualifications.

He was sent to judicial custody after a one-day police remand. According to a police official, the accused, identified as Harjit Singh, who had been elected as councillor from ward number 11 in the last civic body elections, had submitted fake marksheet in the documents submitted prior to the elections, thereby committing a fraud.

He said while a case was registered against him recently, he was arrested by the police on Tuesday and remanded to one- day police custody for the recovery of the original copy of the fake marksheet. The allegations of cheating had been found to be true in the investigation done by the police. The accused was remanded to judicial custody after being produced in the local court on Wednesday.