Councillor's brother booked

Panipat: The police have booked the brother of a ruling party councillor allegedly for aerial firing during a programme in banquet hall. The video of the incident, which occurred during winters, recently went viral on social media. The accused has been identified as Deepak, who is the real brother of Ward No. 2 councillor. A case has been registered at the Sector 13/17 police station against Deepak under relevant Sections of the IPC the Arms Act.
