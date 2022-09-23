 Councillors gherao Panipat MC officials during House meeting : The Tribune India

Councillors gherao Panipat MC officials during House meeting

Miffed over poor sanitation, non-functional streetlights I 13 agenda items passed

Councillors gherao Panipat MC officials during House meeting

Mayor Avneet Kaur and others at the MC meeting in Panipat.

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, September 22

BJP councillors gheraoed the Municipal Corporation officials over poor sanitation, non-functional streetlights, slow pace of floating tenders for development works, encroachments, illegal construction of buildings etc. As many as 13 agenda items out of the 14 were passed at the General House meeting.

Main focus on improving financial health of MC

As many as 13 agenda items were unanimously passed and one was deferred. The government will decide about the land for the indoor stadium in Ward 10, the announcement of which was made by the Chief Minister. The main focus is on improving the financial condition of the MC. Shyam Lal Poonia, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation

Village name changed

  • The agenda of changing the name of Babarpur village in Ward 26 to Nanakpura was unanimously passed
  • The issue of improper distribution of development funds between Panipat (rural) and Panipat (urban) constituencies in the MC area also taken up

Pramod Vij, MLA, Panipat (urban), brought the agenda of changing name of Babarpur village in Ward 26 to Nanakpura. It was unanimously passed by the House.

Mayor Avneet Kaur chaired the General House meeting. Commissioner Shyam Lal Poonia, officials, MLA Pramod Vij and Senior Deputy Mayor Dushyant Bhatt were present at the meeting, held in the conference hall at the MC office.

MLA Pramod Vij raised the issue of improper distribution of development funds in Panipat (rural) and Panipat (urban) constituencies in the MC area. He said there were 3.28 lakh voters in the MC of which 2.22 lakh were living in urban areas, but the development works worth Rs 67.23 crore were carried out in the wards under the Panipat rural constituency while development works worth only Rs 32.20 were carried out in the wards under the Panipat Urban constituency, which was injustice being done to those residing in the urban area wards. Besides the MC development funds, hundreds of crores rupees coming under the AMRUT scheme are being spent in the rural constituency wards Vij said.

Vij further said he was not against the development in rural wards, but he wanted equal distribution of funds as per the population ratio.

Besides, councillors raised the issue of streetlights and said maximum streetlights were lying non-functional and there was shortage of equipment in the MC. The councillors demanded that these lights be repaired. The MC officials said they were going to allot a tender for the repair of around 15,500 streetlights in the city. The councillors were enraged over the issue of poor supply of potable water in various wards and also alleged that scores of tubewells of potable water were damaged due to which the people were forced to drink dirty water.

Maximum councillors showed their dissatisfaction over the cleanliness system in the city. They said the MC was spending around Rs 4.5 crore on cleanliness every month in the city, but heaps of garbage could be seen everywhere. The councillors also raised the issues of the slow pace of development works and said that the tenders, which were passed in the House, but were not floated by the officials. Officials said there were around 1.80 lakh properties in the city and crores of rupees property tax was pending against these.

Shyam Lal Poonia, Commissioner, MC, said all issues such as water supply, encroachments, development works, lights, sewerage etc, have been discussed peacefully in a good atmosphere at the General House meeting, the Commissioner maintained.

#panipat

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

Haryana Civil Services marks 'manipulated', nod sought to prosecute HPSC ex-chairman, members

2
Punjab

12 Punjab AAP MLAs willing to jump ship, claims Congress

3
Amritsar

Video: Sikh youth brutally beaten up by 15 youths on busy Amritsar street

4
Punjab

Centre denies Punjab minister Aman Arora permission to travel to Europe

5
Nation

6-month jail for promoters of Fortis Healthcare Malvinder Singh, his brother Shivinder Singh

6
Amritsar

70 women from Punjab trapped in UAE, Oman, claims Dubai bizman Surinder Pal Singh Oberoi

7
Punjab

National Green Tribunal slaps Rs 2,000-crore fine on Punjab for failure to treat waste

8
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

An officer & a politician

9
Nation

India advises its nationals in Canada to remain vigilant in view of sharp increase in 'hate crimes'

10
Nation

Supreme Court takes up plea against NMC fee diktat for pvt colleges today

Don't Miss

View All
Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes
Trending

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Manali dhaba owner gets ~2.39 cr tax notice
Himachal

Manali dhaba owner gets Rs 2.39 cr tax notice

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested
Trending

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested

Elderly man counting his daily earnings in his shack breaks hearts online
Trending

Watch heartbreaking video of elderly man counting daily earnings in his shack

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes
Haryana

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes

‘Gajodhar bhaiya’ leaves behind legacy of laughter
Nation Obituary

'Gajodhar bhaiya' leaves behind legacy of laughter

Watch: Jharkhand MLA sits in pool of muddy water, pours it over herself to protest against ‘poor’ condition of road
Nation

Watch: Jharkhand MLA sits in pool of muddy water, pours it over herself to protest against 'poor' condition of road

Bring millet back to kitchen for healthy life, says scientist
Himachal

Bring millet back to kitchen for healthy life, says scientist

Top News

West ‘cherry-picking PM Modi’s ‘not the time for war’ comment, no change in Indo-Russia ties: Envoy

West 'cherry-picking' PM Modi’s 'not the time for war' comment, no change in Indo-Russia ties: Envoy

Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov appreciates India for its co...

Punjab Governor seeks details of legislative business to be taken up in Assembly session on Sept 27; ‘it’s too much’, says CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Governor seeks details of legislative business to be taken up in Assembly session on Sept 27; ‘it’s too much’, says CM Bhagwant Mann

Earlier, Governor Banwari Lal Purohit had withdrawn his asse...

National Green Tribunal slaps over Rs 2,000 crore fine on Punjab for failure to treat waste

National Green Tribunal slaps Rs 2,000-crore fine on Punjab for failure to treat waste

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice AK Goel says corre...

India advises its nationals in Canada to remain vigilant in view of sharp increase in ‘hate crime’ incidents

India advises its nationals in Canada to remain vigilant in view of sharp increase in 'hate crimes'

Indian nationals and students from India in Canada may regis...

India vs Australia 2nd T20I: Match to begin at 9:30 pm, reduced to 8 overs

2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma hits 46 off 20 balls as India beat Australia by 6 wickets to level series 1-1

The match, which was delayed by around 2 hours and 30 minute...


Cities

View All

SGPC calls members’ meeting on September 30 following Supreme Court order on Haryana law

SGPC calls members' meeting on September 30 following Supreme Court order on Haryana law

Amritsar police arrest key accused in planting of IED under SI's car

Video: Sikh youth brutally beaten up by 15 youths on busy Amritsar street

70 women from Punjab trapped in UAE, Oman, claims Dubai bizman Surinder Pal Singh Oberoi

4 vehicle thieves nabbed in Amritsar, 15 high-end cars seized

Farmers seek relief, block rail tracks in Bathinda, Mansa

Farmers seek relief, block rail tracks in Bathinda, Mansa

Chandigarh to be ‘no flying zone’ for drones, unmanned aerial vehicles on Saturday

Chandigarh to be 'no flying zone' for drones, unmanned aerial vehicles on Saturday

Punjab Cricket Association chief under scanner after father's alleged misbehaviour with ground staff

Stay order vacated, Panjab University teachers to retire at 60

Chandigarh MC bin-free claims fall flat

HC order on retirement age: Panjab University relieves 60 faculty members

Prophet row: Supreme Court transfers FIRs against journalist Navika Kumar to Delhi Police

Supreme Court transfers FIRs against journalist Navika Kumar to Delhi Police

M Srinivas appointed director of AIIMS-Delhi

With cases under control, Delhi shuts 11 Covid Care Centres

Delhi: From 49 per cent rain deficit in September to 16 per cent excess in just 24 hours

Gurugram BJP leader’s murder: Brother-in-law arrested for killing him over love marriage

LPU suicide case: A day after FIR, Calicut NIT Director issues clarification

LPU suicide case: A day after FIR, Calicut NIT Director issues clarification

Fearing ‘communal’ tension, LPU writes to admn, police

Jalandhar DCP Naresh Dogra shifted after spat with AAP MLA Raman Arora over 'petty issue'

Stray dog runs on track during contest in Jalandhar, chases participants

Help starts pouring in for budding runner

Farmers block rail tracks for 3 hrs

Farmers block rail tracks for 3 hours in Ludhiana

'Recarpeted' road dug up for installing water supply pipes in Ludhiana's Sarabha Nagar

Three more contract coronavirus in Ludhiana district

Rs 200-crore bogus billing, fake tax invoice scam busted in Ludhiana

Over 39K intoxicating tablets seized, 2 held

Cracker ban turns Delhi traders to Punjab counterparts with discounts

Cracker ban turns Delhi traders to Punjab counterparts with discounts

Punjabi University worker hangs self to death

150 residential plots in Dhuri: PDA invites applications

Heritage Street project: Patiala residents resent delay

Rainfall increases dengue threat in Patiala