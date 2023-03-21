Councillors raise stray dog, monkey menace at Karnal MC House meeting

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 20

The stray dog and monkey menace in the city dominated the discussion at the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) General House meeting that was held here today.

The meeting was chaired by Mayor Renu Bala Gupta, who was accompanied by KMC Commissioner Abhishek Meena, CM's representative for the Karnal Assembly segment Sanjay Bathla, Additional Commissioner Gaurav Kumar, Joint Commissioner Aditi, Senior Deputy Mayor Rajesh Aghi, Deputy Mayor Naveen Kumar and others.

Councillors Megha Bhandari, Ish Gulati, Vir Vikram and others alleged that they were facing the ire of residents as the civic body had failed to curb the menace of stray dogs and monkeys in the city.

“We have been getting regular complaints from residents regarding stray dogs and monkeys as they have been creating a nuisance in different parts of the city. I have raised the issue at the MC meeting and demanded that the authorities must check the menace,” said Bhandari.

Nineteen agendas and 17 related points were discussed at the meeting. Most were passed with the consent of all councillors, the Mayor said.

An agenda related to regularisation of 63 illegal colonies has been kept on hold till the next Budget meeting, which is expected to be held by the month-end. The councillors have demanded the inclusion of some more names in the list of illegal colonies.

“We have kept this agenda on hold and given five-day time to councillors to submit the names of illegal colonies in their respective areas,” the Mayor said.

The House also empowered the Mayor to constitute different ad hoc committees to look after water supply and sewage disposal, building and roads, and house tax assessment.

Commissioner Abhishek Meena said the issue of stray dogs and monkeys was raised by the councillors at the General House meeting. The process to float a tender to sterilise and vaccinate stray dogs was underway, he said.

“We have already conducted a survey of stray dogs. On its basis a meeting has been held with officials of the Animal Husbandry Department to float a tender to sterilise and vaccinate stray dogs. An agency will be finalised soon for this work,” the Commissioner said.