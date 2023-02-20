Councillors unite for sake of common man

Ambala: The inconvenience caused by corporation officials in giving death certificates issued to the general public, the elected House members of the Haryana Jan Chetna Party (HJP) and the Congress from different wards have ‘unitedly’ marked their resentment against the functioning of the Ambala Municipal Corporation. Though the members of the HJP and Congress have criticised each other on several occasions, they said if the general public was being harassed, they would collectively raise public issues.

Mixed response to Dy CM’s aviation hub video

Hisar: Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala shared a video showing infrastructural update of the Integrated Aviation Hub (IAH) at the airport in Hisar on his Twitter handle. Though a number of his followers liked the video, some Twitter users replied with the video of the ongoing protest by residents of adjoining villages who are protesting against the closure of a patch of the Hisar-Talwandi Rana on the Barwala road after the land was acquired for extension of the airport. The villagers are holding dharna at the Hisar bypass road demanding a shorter road from Hisar to Talwandi Rana. After the closure of the earlier road, the distance between Hisar to Talwandi Rana (8 km) and other villages had increased by nearly 22 km.

BJP leaders avoid question on e-tendering issue

Jhajjar: The ongoing war between the state government and representatives of Panchayati Raj institutions (PRIs) over e-tendering has forced senior BJP leaders to evade media questions on the issue. On being asked about statements being issued by Panchayat Minister Devender Babli against the sarpanches over the issue, a senior leader just smiled and did not answer the question.

Contributed by Nitish Sharma, Deepender Deswal and Ravinder Saini