Counselling at teachers' education institute

Jhajjar: The admissions to BSc, BEd and BA BEd (four-year integrated programme) in the three institutes of State Institute of Advanced Studies in Teacher Education (SIASTE) in Jhajjar, Gurugram and Kurukshetra will commence from September 9. Dr Rishi Goel, Director, SIASTE, Jhajjar, said the schedule of counselling had been uploaded on the official website (www.siaste.ac.in). Joint counselling for admissions in these institutes would take place at SCERT in Gurugram, he added.

INTACH organises heritage quiz

Ambala: Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) Ambala Chapter conducted a national heritage quiz at DAV Public School. It witnessed a record participation of 121 children from 21 schools along with the presence of INTACH members and dignitaries. The event was coordinated by Colonel (retd) RD Singh, Convenor, INTACH. There were two rounds of the quiz that included a written and an oral test. The children enjoyed gaining knowledge about the national heritage.

Five-day seminar begins at varsity

Gurugram: On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, student welfare department of Gurugram University would be hosting a five-day seminar, from September 5 to 9, to promote the guru-shishya tradition within Indian culture. Many enjoyable activities were planned for the students on the first day. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dinesh Kumar, the patron-in-chief of the seminar, started by planting trees participating in activities like tug of war and lemon-spoon race.

