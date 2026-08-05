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Home / Haryana / Counsellors told to check women’s safety through follow-up calls

Counsellors told to check women’s safety through follow-up calls

Women panel vice-chairperson issues directions during One Stop Centre visit

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Jhajjar, Updated At : 06:07 PM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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Women Commission Vice-Chairperson Meena Parmar checks register at One Stop Centre in Jhajjar. Photo: Sumit Tharan
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Haryana State Commission for Women Vice-Chairperson Meena Parmar has directed counsellors at One Stop Centres across the state to continuously monitor every case for at least three to four months to ensure the long-term safety and wellbeing of women seeking assistance.

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She said random follow-up calls should also be made in selected cases to verify the women concerned were no longer facing abuse or harassment and were living safely.

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Meena issued the directions after interacting with several aggrieved women over the phone to assess their present condition during her visit to the One Stop Centre in Jhajjar. She also reviewed the complaints recorded in the Centre’s register and took stock of the follow-up action taken in various cases. She inspected different sections of the facility and reviewed the services and amenities being provided to women.

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“The One Stop Centre functions as an integrated support facility for women affected by violence, providing legal counselling, psychological counselling, temporary shelter, police and judicial assistance, and medical aid whenever required. The objective of the Centre is to ensure all essential services are made available to victims under one roof,” she said.

Meena said the Women Commission had been actively working to promote women’s safety and create awareness about their rights across the state.

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During her visit, she also met Deputy Commissioner Varsha Khangwal at the Mini Secretariat and discussed issues concerning women’s welfare and safety. She later inspected the Women Police Station.

Appealing to women to speak out against abuse and exploitation, Meena said they should never hesitate to report violence or injustice.

“The government and the State Women Commission stand firmly with women. Every woman has the right to live a safe and exploitation-free life,” she added.

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