Countdown to BJP-JJP govt on: Deepender Hooda

Tribune News Service

Panipat, June 25

Rajya Sabha Member Deepender Hooda today said that the days of the the BJP-JJP government were numbered “as people of Haryana had made up their mind to bring in the Congress government”.

Deepender was the chief guest at a public meeting organised under the “Haath Se Haath Jodo” campaign at Atta village in the Samalkha.

The Congress MP said the state government was deep in corruption, where, everyday a new scam comes to the fore, including liquor scam, registry scam, paper leak, mining scam, paddy scam, recruitment scam.

The BJP-JJP government has insulted and disrespected every class, he claimed.

“There is no class left, including farmers, youth, employees, businessmen, sarpanches, who have not come on the streets against the government. There is no class left which has not been humiliated by this government. The people are saddened by the performance of this government, and are remembering the works of Bhupinder Singh Hooda government,” he added.

The programme was organised by Samalkha MLA Dharam Singh Chhokkar. Many leaders and workers of different parties left their parties and joined the Congress on the occasion.

“We will connect farmers with MSP guarantee. There are 2 lakh vacant government posts, we will link it with permanent recruitment and employment,” he stated.