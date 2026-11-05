Counter Opposition’s misinformation on SIR: Amit Shah tells workers

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday charged party workers and leaders to counter the narratives of opposition parties on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, urging them to take the political battle to the grassroots and oppose what they described as the Opposition’s misinformation campaign.

The BJP leadership’s message to its workers was that the party would not allow the Congress to dominate the political narrative on SIR. Instead, the cadre would take the issue to the public to explain the electoral roll revision process and directly engage with people.

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Addressing party workers during the concluding programme of the BJP’s ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ campaign in Karnal city on Thursday, the three leaders called upon the cadre to reach out to people, explain the purpose of SIR and expose the Congress’s attempt to protect ‘illegal infiltrators’.

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Shah launched an attack on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, accusing the Congress of misleading people over voter deletions and creating unnecessary controversy around the electoral roll revision exercise. He asserted that the BJP would not retreat from its commitment to identify infiltrators and remove their names from electoral rolls.

Defending the deletion of names from electoral rolls, Shah cited data to claim that a substantial number of entries were either of deceased persons, voters who had shifted elsewhere or duplicate registrations. “The revision exercise was necessary to ensure the integrity of electoral rolls,” he said.

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CM Saini and Union Minister Khattar along with Haryana incharge Smriti Irani, co-incharge Dr Bhola Singh, state BJP president Dr Archana Gupta, several ministers and MLAs stood alongside Shah in the BJP’s campaign to energise the party organisation in Haryana and strengthen its response to the Opposition’s protests.

The BJP’s nationwide ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ campaign, which began on October 22, concluded on November 5 with the Karnal programme. Shah said similar rallies had been organised at party headquarters across the country and had witnessed considerable public participation.

CM Saini defended the SIR of electoral rolls, calling it a regular constitutional exercise essential for strengthening democracy. He accused the Congress of spreading misinformation and confusion over the process.

Saini said the Constitution and the vote of an ordinary citizen were major strengths of a democracy. Every citizen’s vote carried equal value, irrespective of wealth, influence or family background, he said, adding that each vote represented the aspirations of farmers, labourers, youth and women.

Referring to Shah’s statement in Parliament, Saini said the SIR process had begun in 1952 and had been conducted at different intervals since then. He said electoral roll revision was a constitutional process undertaken by the Election Commission to strengthen the democratic system.

Union Minister and Karnal MP Manohar Lal Khattar accused the Congress and its allies of attempting to create an atmosphere of anarchy and confusion in the country. He said national consciousness and patriotic sentiment had strengthened under PM Modi’s leadership.

Alleging that opposition leaders were encouraging anti-national elements to create instability, Manohar Lal said maintaining public faith in democratic institutions and constitutional values was everyone’s responsibility.

He said Haryana had a proud legacy of national service and safeguarding the country. He urged the Congress and its allies to stop what he described as the ‘politics of creating disorder’.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Dr Archana Gupta described Amit Shah as the ‘Chanakya of modern times’, praising his role in strengthening national unity and internal security.