Karnal: Country's first dairy scientist retires

Karnal: ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute, Karnal, bid farewell to the first woman dairy technologist of India. Dr Latha Sabikhi was the first woman student to have joined BSc (Dairy Technology) at the Karnal campus of NDRI in 1977. After working with various organisation, she then completed her MSc (Dairy Technology) from NDRI in 1991. Soon after completion of masters, she joined the institute as a scientist. She excelled in research and served the institute in various roles during her 45 years of service. She was awarded the International Professional Women Opportunity Award by CorFiLaC, a scientific consortium of the Italian Government and Universities.

RKSD College students visit Shimla

Kaithal: An educational tour to Shimla was organised for the students of MA English and BSc first year of RKSD College, Kaithal. The 65-member team was led by Vikas Bhardwaj, Associate Professor, Department of English. The students enjoyed various historical and cultural sites of the city. The students were given information about the colonial past and why the city is named Shimla. Principal Sanjay Goyal congratulated the English Department and emphasised on the relevance of field trips

Workshop on electromagnetic field

Faridabad: An awareness workshop on electromagnetic fields to eradicate myths about ill health effects of radiations from mobile towers was organised by the Department of Electronics Engineering, JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Faridabad in collaboration with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). Director of DoT, Amar Relan gave a presentation on the topic and explained to the students that radiations from towers are non-ionizing radiations and the emission levels are below the limits prescribed by DoT, Government of India.

Training programme for teachers

Yamunanagar: Mukund Lal Public School, Sarojini Colony, is organising a 12-day in-service training program for the teachers of all the Mukand institutes. school principal Seema Kataria said that a number of modules including work ethics, teaching for future enquiry and concept based learning, theatre in classroom teaching, content development and lesson planning, along with others will be covered under the programme. Director Shashi Bathla said this was the best way to upgrade and update the teachers for 21st century skills.