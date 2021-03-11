Country's first honey trade centre to come up in Kurukshetra

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, May 20

State agriculture and farmers’ welfare minister Jai Parkash Dalal said the country’s first honey trade centre would be established at the Integrated Beekeeping Development centre in Kurukshetra so that farmers could get a fair price for their produce. Besides, there is a proposal to establish an export honey testing laboratory at a cost of Rs 20 crore at the centre.

He was speaking on the inaugural day of a national conference on “Beekeeping and pollination” under an Indo-Israel Agriculture project at the Integrated Beekeeping Development centre.

Dalal said, “To strengthen and provide hand-holding to beekeepers in the state, increase the production, the first-of-its-kind beekeeping project was started in Kurukshetra. Beekeeping experts from Israel and officials, scientists and experts from more than 20 states have gathered under one roof here to discuss on the subject of beekeeping and pollination. The government and administration aim to increase the income of the farmers and make them self-reliant.”

The minister said on behalf of the government, 85 percent subsidy is being given on bee box and colony and 75 per cent subsidy on bee equipment. In the past four years, about 4,800 beekeepers have availed various facilities from this centre.