Couple alleges assault by staff at Jind Civil Hospital after spat over medicine; 2 guards removed

A controversy erupted at Civil Hospital in Jind when a couple who had visited the emergency ward for treatment was allegedly assaulted by hospital staff following a verbal spat over providing medicine.

According to information, the couple alleged that a doctor and other staff members misbehaved with them when they repeatedly sought medicine while suffering from pain. When they objected to the behaviour, some staff members allegedly assaulted them.

A video of the incident has also surfaced, showing a man assaulting a youth and then grabbing him by the neck. The youth is an employee in the hospital’s CT scan room.

Sunny, a taxi driver and resident of Bhagwan Nagar, alleged that he and his wife Bhawna were assaulted by his maternal uncle's sons following a dispute at a family gathering. He said they went to the emergency ward of the civil hospital on Thursday. He alleged that they had to wait for nearly two hours without receiving treatment. When his pain intensified, he repeatedly approached the doctor seeking medication, but to no avail.

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Sunny alleged that a security guard threatened him for repeatedly approaching the doctor. When he asked the staff either to provide medicines or refer him elsewhere, the guard allegedly assaulted him with slaps and punches. His wife was also allegedly manhandled and beaten during the incident.

Later on Friday, Deputy Speaker Krishan Middha and Jind SP Upasana Yadav visited the hospital and spoke to the couple. Following the visit, two security guards were removed from duty. Principal Medical Officer (PMO) of the civil hospital, Dr Raghubir Poonia, said the hospital authorities were gathering details of the incident and assured that appropriate action would be taken in accordance with the rules after an inquiry.