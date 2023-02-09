Couple arrested for 'torturing' minor domestic help in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, February 8

A couple from New Colony, who works in private firms, was arrested by the police today for allegedly torturing and sexually harassing a 14-year-old domestic help for months. The police said the couple was produced in a city court today and the woman was sent to judicial custody while her husband was taken on two-day police remand.

A joint team of the police and Sakhi, a one-stop crisis centre, on Tuesday, rescued a 14-year-old house help hired by the couple to care for their child. Several injuries were found on her hands, feet and mouth, the police said.

According to the police, the arrested couple has been identified as Manish Khattar (36) and his wife Kamaljeet Kaur (34). Kamaljeet was working as a PRO with a private company while her husband works with Max Life insurance company, said the police.

According to the complaint filed by Pinky Malik, the Sakhi centre in-charge, the girl from Ranchi (Jharkhand) was hired through a placement agency. The couple made her work and beat her up mercilessly every day. They did not give her food or let her sleep in the night. Her mouth was swollen while injury marks were found everywhere on her body, Malik alleged.

The girl has been admitted to a hospital in a critical condition. She is still being treated at the hospital, said the police.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the couple hired the girl five months ago to take care of their three-and-a-half-year-old daughter. During this period, both husband and wife used to beat her up daily. She was also sexually harassed, the police said.The child used to eat leftover food thrown in the dustbin .

An FIR was registered against the couple under Sections 323 and 342 of the IPC and relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and the POCSO Act at the New Colony police station.