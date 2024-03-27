Couple beaten up on road

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, March 26

A couple was beaten up with empty liquor bottles by a group of unidentified men travelling in an SUV here last evening.

The entire incident was videographed by passers-by and a video of it went viral on social media.

According to information, the incident took place in the Basai Road area where the suspects attacked a man and when his partner tried to intervene, they assaulted her as well.

The suspects are yet to be traced and the reason behind the incident has not been ascertained. The incident led to a traffic jam on the road.

In the video, suspects, who were travelling in a black Scorpio, could be seen beating up the victims on the road. After the incident, they fled the scene.

The police said efforts were on to nab the suspects.

