Couple booked for cheating

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, December 4

The police have registered a case against a couple for cheating a person of Rs 10 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad.

On the complaint of Neeraj Gupta of Veena Nagar, a case was registered against Sushil Kumar and his wife Kiran of Harbans Pura Colony under Sections 406, 420 and 506 of the IPC and Section 10 of the Immigration Act at the Gandhi Nagar police station, on December 2.

The complainant said the couple was known to him. They told him that they were in immigration business. He further said they told him that they could send him to Canada or Germany. “The couple told me that the total cost of going to Canada or Germany would be Rs 20 lakh and I would have to give them Rs 10 lakh before going abroad,” alleged the complainant. He said he gave them Rs 10 lakh in March and April 2021.

“They neither sent me to Canada or Germany. Now, they are not returning my money. When I demanded that they should return my money, they threatened to kill me and my family,” he alleged.

