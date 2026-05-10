Panipat couple 'commit suicide'; daughter-in-law, 3 relatives booked for abetment

A couple allegedly died by suicide after consuming a poisonous substance in Nara village of Madlauda block in Haryana’s Panipat district. Police said the couple reportedly took the extreme step following alleged harassment by their daughter-in-law and her family members.

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The deceased were identified as Rajesh (46) and his wife Suman (44), residents of Nara village.

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Madlauda police have registered a case against four persons — the couple’s daughter-in-law Sneha, her mother, father and sister — on charges of abetment to suicide.

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According to available information, Rajesh and Suman allegedly consumed poison at their residence on Saturday. Family members rushed them to a private hospital, from where they were referred to Panipat Civil Hospital. Doctors declared Suman dead on arrival, while Rajesh was referred to Pt BD Sharma PGIMS, Rohtak, due to his critical condition. He died during treatment in the early hours of Sunday.

Following the incident, police reached the spot and launched an investigation.

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Family members alleged that Rajesh’s son Ashish had a love-cum-arranged marriage with Sneha, a resident of Delhi, around 15 months ago. They claimed that disputes had been ongoing in the family after the marriage and alleged that Sneha, along with her family members, mentally harassed the couple.

The deceased’s elder brother alleged that a major family dispute took place on Friday, during which Sneha’s relatives had come from Delhi and allegedly mistreated Rajesh and Suman. He further alleged that the couple consumed poison due to continuous harassment and mental torture.

According to the family, Ashish and Sneha met through a social media platform and remained in a relationship for nearly two years before marrying in January 2025 with the consent of both families. Family members also claimed that domestic disputes frequently arose over lifestyle and social media-related issues.

SI Rakesh Kumar, SHO of Madlauda police station, said a case under sections related to abetment to suicide had been registered on the complaint of the deceased’s brother.

“The daughter-in-law, her mother, father and sister have been booked for allegedly harassing the couple. Further investigation is under way,” the SHO said.

Police said the bodies were handed over to the family after postmortem examination.