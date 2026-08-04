Couple dies as lintel collapses at room near fields in Kurukshetra

In a tragic incident, a couple was killed after the lintel of a room they were sleeping in collapsed at Barondi village of Ladwa in Kurukshetra on Tuesday.

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The deceased were identified as Karnail Singh and his wife Jaswinder Kaur, residents of Barondi village.

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As per information, the couple used to sleep in a room near their agricultural fields. In the morning, as their son Prince reached there with tea, he found that the lintel had collapsed and his parents were nowhere to be seen. He raised an alarm, and soon after, the villagers gathered and started the rescue operation. The villagers used electric cutters and hammers in order to break the lintel to save the couple, but they were already dead.

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A tractor, three two-wheelers, stocked wheat and other equipment were also damaged in the incident.

Devender Singh, a local resident, said “Villagers tried to save the couple with hammers and cutters but they were already dead. The couple had three children (one boy and two girls). One of the girls had lost her arm around 2 years back while cutting fodder.”

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Prince, son of the deceased, said, “It was raining last night and my parents went to sleep around 9.30 pm. In the morning, when I went to give them tea, I found that the lintel had collapsed. My parents died on the spot.”

While the exact reason behind the lintel collapse is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the rear wall of the room caved in due to rain and the entire concrete roof slab came crashing down.

After getting information, police officials reached the spot, and the bodies were shifted to the civil hospital for postmortem.