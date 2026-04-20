Couple dies by suicide along with daughter in Kurukshetra

A couple in Kurukshetra has allegedly died by suicide along with their minor daughter.

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The bodies were found hanging in their room early Monday morning.

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The deceased were identified as Jatinder Kumar, his wife Manju and their daughter Advika (3), residents of Prem Nagar.

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The minor girl was reportedly suffering from a disease and the family took the extreme step on Sunday night.

Before he died, Jatinder reportedly sent a message to his brother-in-law requesting him to take care of his mother as she was alone.

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Police reached the spot after they were informed. The bodies have been shifted to the LNJP Civil Hospital.

Police said information regarding the deaths was received in the morning and an investigation was under way.