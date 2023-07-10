Couple dies in Haryana’s Karnal as roof of room collapses following heavy rain

Karnal, July 10
A man and his wife were killed when the roof of their room collapsed at Sagga village in this district on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday following heavy rain which started on Saturday morning.
The deceased were identified as Salinder (48) and wife Sunita (45), who were sleeping in the room.
The neighbours came to know about the incident at around 6 am on Monday when the other family members -- a minor daughter and two minor sons, who were sleeping in another room – raised an alarm and people rushed to the spot.
They took the couple out from the debris, but they were declared dead.
According to the neighbours, the roof of the room was old and collapsed.
