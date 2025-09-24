Couple duped of Rs14 lakh

A couple was allegedly duped of Rs 14 lakh by two persons on the promise of sending them to America.

On the complaint of Prabhjot Kaur of Saraswati Nagar town in Yamunanagar district, a case was registered against Balvinder Singh and Manjeet Singh at Chhappar police station. The complainant told the police that she and her husband Vikramjeet Singh wanted to go abroad. She said they came to know that Balvinder Singh and Manjeet Singh worked to send people abroad, so they(complainant) met them. The accused promised to send them to America.

“We gave them Rs 14 lakh from August 2024 to March 2025. Besides, we also gave them documents demanded by them from us,” the complainant told the police. She said the accused assured to send them to America soon, but they failed to do so.

“When they failed to give a satisfactory reply about sending us to America, we demanded our money back, but they refused to return our money. Thereafter, we had to lodge a complaint with the police,” alleged the complainant.