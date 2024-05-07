Couple fraudulently sell man’s house for Rs 20 lakh, wife nabbed

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 6

The Gurugram police have arrested a woman for allegedly selling a man’s house fraudulently. The police have recovered blank cheques, Rs 50,000 and other documents from her possession.

According to the police, in August 2023, a local resident, Dipanshu Kakkar, had filed a complaint with the police, alleging a woman and her husband got him addicted to drugs and fraudulently sold his house in the Bhimgarh Kheri area. They embezzled the money received from the sale and also stole items from the house, he alleged.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered in the case. The police arrested the woman, identified as Vijayalakshmi (37), from the Shivaji Park area on Sunday.

During interrogation, she revealed that she had married twice and had taken divorce from her first husband. She had met Dipanshu Kakkar through her first husband to get the house on rent.

She started staying in touch with Kakkar and told him her name was Shagun Sharma. She claimed that her second husband Dharmbir Singh was aware of it all.

A police officer said, “Dharmbir and Vijayalakshmi made a plan to grab Kakkar’s house in the Bhimgarh Kheri area. They took Kakkar into confidence and got him addicted to drugs. They sold his house fraudulently to a property dealer for Rs 20 lakh in January 2022 and transferred Rs 17.50 lakh in their account.”

“When Dipanshu got suspicious, they beat him up and started giving him more drugs and sent him to a de-addiction centre in Delhi. In June 2023, he filed a complaint after coming out from the centre. We are trying to nab the accused woman’s husband,” said the officer.

