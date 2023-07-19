Couple gets life term for kidnapping

Yamunanagar, July 18
The Additional Sessions Judge (Fast Track Special Court under POCSO Act) of the district court, Jagadhri, yesterday sentenced a couple to life imprisonment for kidnapping a minor girl for ransom. The girl, a BCom (first year) student at a college in Radaur area of the district, was kidnapped on October 25, 2021.
Guldev Kumar, Special Public Prosecutor, said the ASJ imposed a fine of Rs 1.4 lakh on convict Sumit Kumar (38), alias Nitu, of Ladwa town of Kurukshetra district and a fine of Rs 1.2 lakh on Sumit’s wife, Mamta (34). On the complaint of the girl’s father, a case was registered against the couple at Radaur police station. The complainant told the police that his daughter had gone to college on October 25, but did not return home. “In the evening, we received a call from a person, who told us that our daughter had been kidnapped by them. The caller demanded Rs 50 lakh and jewellery or Rs 60 lakh (in case of no jewellery) as ransom,” he stated.
