Couple held for fraud

Couple held for fraud

Sanjay Yadav
Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 04:56 AM Jul 20, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
The police have arrested a live-in couple for duping people by luring them through luxury car advertisements on online platform OLX. The accused were involved in fraud cases of about Rs 2 crore across India. They have been remanded in two-day police custody, and the police are questioning them.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Jagmeet Singh, alias Suraj Lamba, and Amrita Kaur, residents of Palam Hills Society in Gurugram’s Sector 77.

According to a complaint filed by an area resident on April 1, a person called him regarding the sale of a Fortuner car. The accused asked the complainant to visit a particular location to see the car, and asked for an advance payment of Rs 50,000.

After the victim transferred the money, the accused became unreachable. The victim then reached out to the police. An FIR was registered at the West cyber-crime police station here. A cyber police team arrested the couple on Thursday. Preliminary interrogation revealed that the accused had committed 15 incidents of frauds. Jagmeet Singh, one of the accused, had previously been lodged in a Bhondsi jail for 30 days for cheating people on the pretext of selling an Innova car.

