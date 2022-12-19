Ambala: Couple held for producing forged papers in court

Tribune News Service

Ambala, December 18

The Ambala police have arrested a couple for allegedly producing forged documents to get police protection in the court of the District Sessions Judge.

As per information, a couple identified as Avneet Singh of Ambala City and Rajwinder Kaur of Punjab, had filed a petition in the court seeking protection for life and liberty against the father and mother of Rajwinder Kaur. During the perusal of the record, it came to light that the woman had projected her first husband (Harpal Singh) as her father in the documents and furnished false documents in the court. It was revealed that the name of Rajwinder Kaur’s father is Balwinder Singh. It has also been revealed from the report of the police that she was earlier married to Harpal Singh and had a girl child out of the said wedlock. A case was registered. The accused have been sent to judicial custody.

