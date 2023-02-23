Couple killed, kids injured in accident

Gurugram: A Rajasthan couple was killed and their two children were injured when their car overturned after hitting a divider on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway. The family of the deceased accused the car driver of negligence. An FIR was registered against the car driver, who managed to flee, at the Farrukhnagar police station on Tuesday. OC
4 held for running fake call centre
Gurugram: Four persons were arrested for allegedly running a fake call centre at a rented flat in Sector 109 here. The Manesar police received a tip-off about the fake call centre, following which a team was sent to conduct a raid at the flat on Tuesday night. The police seized three laptops and four mobile phones.
