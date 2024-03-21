Couple nabbed for duping Faridabad man of Rs 30.8 lakh

Faridabad, March 20
The Crime branch of police arrested a 52-year-old man and his wife in connection with an incident in which a shopkeeper was duped of Rs 30.8 lakh in the pretext of selling him gold at cheaper rates.
A police official said the suspect, identified as Ram Singh, a resident of Karoli village of Rajasthan, had duped a shopkeeper of Sector-88 two months ago and had absconded after taking Rs 30.84 lakh from him.
Singh, who posed as a retired Army officer, told the victim that he could get him gold at a rate of Rs 35,000 per 10 grams as one of his kin was an official in the Customs Department.
While the shopkeeper who got lured by the offer gave him money from his savings and also borrowed some amount from his relatives, the suspect switched off his phone and fled. Singh’s wife Suman has also been arrested for helping him with the crime, according to the police.
The police said Ram Singh was arrested from Bhopal last week on the basis of an input. His wife was arrested from Kota later. The husband and wife were remanded to six days and three days in police custody, respectively.
The police have recovered cash, jewellery and costly electronics gadgets worth Rs 24 lakh from the suspects. The recovered booty includes a cash of Rs 5 lakh, a laptop, two mobile phones, an iPad and several items of gold jewellery which were purchased from the money. Their bank account, which had an amount of Rs 1.3 lakh, has been frozen.
