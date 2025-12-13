Couple reunites after 18 years as National Lok Adalat settles over 5.53 lakh cases in Haryana

A matrimonial dispute that had kept a husband and wife apart for over 18 years ended in reconciliation at the National Lok Adalat even as the mega exercise across Haryana led to the disposal of 5,53,741 cases involving a settlement amount of Rs 1,59,64,78,003.

Advertisement

The couple, married on December 4, 2001, had been living separately since July 5, 2008, following marital discord. All attempts at reconciliation had failed over the years, eventually resulting in litigation. During mediation proceedings at the National Lok Adalat, the parties engaged in constructive dialogue and agreed to amicably resolve all their disputes and resume marital life.

Advertisement

The reconciliation marked one of the significant outcomes of the fourth National Lok Adalat of the year, organised by the Haryana State Legal Services Authority (HALSA) under the guidance of Justice Lisa Gill, a Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and HALSA Executive Chairperson. The Lok Adalat was held simultaneously across all 22 districts and 35 sub-divisions of Haryana through the District Legal Services Authorities.

Advertisement

Ahead of the Lok Adalat, a comprehensive review meeting was held on December 10 with District and Sessions Judges-cum-Chairpersons, District Legal Services Authorities; Chief Judicial Magistrates-cum-Secretaries, District Legal Services Authorities; and Presiding Officers of the Lok Adalat Benches. During the meeting, Justice Gill stressed the need for sincere, coordinated and proactive efforts for effective disposal of cases, with emphasis on mediation as a key mechanism for expeditious and mutually acceptable resolution of disputes. She called upon the Benches to function with maximum commitment and efficiency to further the goal of accessible and affordable justice.

Jagdeep Singh, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Member Secretary, HALSA, closely monitored the proceedings across Haryana through videoconferencing during the day today. He also personally inspected Lok Adalat Benches at the District Courts, Panchkula, interacted with litigants and reviewed the functioning of the Benches.

Advertisement

Including pre-Lok Adalat sittings, a total of 5,53,741 cases were disposed of. More than 180 Lok Adalat Benches were constituted across the State to take up both pre-litigation and pending matters. These included civil disputes, matrimonial cases, motor accident claims, bank recovery cases, cheque bounce matters, traffic challans, compoundable criminal offences and cases before Permanent Lok Adalats relating to Public Utility Services.