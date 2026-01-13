Couple, their son found dead in rented house in Faridabad

A couple and their 4-year-old son were found dead under suspicious circumstances in Faridabad’s Sarurpur Colony under the Mujesar police station area on Tuesday. Police sent the bodies for the postmortem examination to determine the cause of death.

The deceased were identified as Ramesh Yadav (22), his wife Mamta (21), and son Chhotu (4), who lived in a rented house. Ramesh, a mason from Buxar, Bihar, worked at a nearby construction site.

“No injuries were visible on the bodies, but a brazier was found in the room. Ramesh’s brother claims it wasn’t lit that night. A forensic team investigated the scene, and police are probing further,” said Yashpal Yadav, the spokesperson of the Faridabad police.