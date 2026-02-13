City markets, particularly flower and gift shops, have geared up for one of the busiest days of the year. From fresh roses and designer bouquets to heart-shaped cushions, gifts and other items, shopkeepers are leaving no stone unturned to attract customers on Valentine’s Day.

Advertisement

Major markets of the city witnessed steady footfall on Friday evening as youngsters and couples stepped out to pick special gifts for their loved ones. Flower and gift shops were decorated with fairy lights, red ribbons, heart-themed displays, soft toys, chocolates, photo frames and customised hampers.

Advertisement

Despite rising flower prices in wholesale markets, retailers said they were trying to keep rates reasonable. “Valentine’s Day comes once in a year. We want customers to celebrate without worrying too much about prices. Preparations had been underway for the past few days. Single roses are available from just Rs 60. Bouquets start at Rs 100 and can go up to Rs 3,000 or even more, depending on the customer’s demand and design preferences,” said Yogesh Kumar, a local flower seller. He maintained that premium arrangements using imported flowers and special packaging are also in high demand this year.

Advertisement

Another shopkeeper said red roses, which symbolise love and affection, continue to be in high demand. Saravjeet Singh, a gift shop owner, said, “Most young customers prefer customised items. We are offering special discounts on couple-themed gifts and soft toys.”

“Some shopkeepers have introduced combo offers that include chocolates, greeting cards and small gifts, along with bouquets,” said Vansh, a youth.