Court attaches salary of Chief Secretary, 3 others

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 6

A local court has directed the Directorate of Treasuries and Accounts, Haryana, to attach salaries of the Chief Secretary, Financial Commissioner and Principal Secretary of the Revenue and Disaster Department and Accountant General (A and E), Haryana, for not releasing interest on retirement benefit to a naib tehsildar of Fatehabad despite the court’s order.

The court passed the order on an execution petition filed by Jamit Rai, retired naib tehsildar, through counsel Abhiney Goel. In the petition, Jamit Rai of Sirsa said the court had passed the order to pay 6 per cent interest on his retirement benefits (GPF, gratuity and leave encashment, etc).

But the Haryana Government failed to release the interest money. The respondents had filed the appeal against the order but it was dismissed on May 3. In view of the order, he prayed to attach the salary of the respondents.

After hearing the arguments, the court directed to attach the salary of the respondent officials.

On September 11, 2014, the Vigilance Bureau raided Rai’s office and registered an FIR against him. He said he was implicated in the case. After about two years, the Fatehabad court acquitted him in the case. Later, he applied for retirement benefits.

The government released Rs 11.73 lakh to him after the delay of over four years. But the interest of the delayed period was not given to him. In November 2022, the court directed the Haryana Government to pay 6 per cent interest for the delayed period on his suit. Despite the order of the civil court, the government did not release the interest money. Following this, he filed an execution application in the court.