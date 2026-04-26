Court fines man Rs 1,050 for tying dog in scorching heat

A Faridabad court has imposed a fine of Rs 50 on a man for tying his dog outdoors under scorching heat. Under a different Section of the IPC, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on him.

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According to the police, the case pertains to the Puri Pranayam Society in Sector 82 of Faridabad.

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On June 20, 2024, the BPTP police station registered a case based on a complaint from Vrinda Sharma of the People for Animals Unit. The allegation was that Deepak Sharma had tied his dog to a small balcony in the scorching sun. The team, responding to the information, rescued the dog with the help of the police. During the incident, the accused had also allegedly misbehaved with the team.

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Following investigation, the police arrested the accused and presented a chargesheet in the court. Initially, the case was filed under Section 11 of the Cruelty to Animals Act. The court later added Section 429 of the Indian Penal Code, which provided for a fine of Rs 1,000 for knowingly causing harm to animals.

The case came up for hearing in the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Jitendra Singh on January 22, 2025. The trial lasted six hearings and approximately 15 months. During the trial, Deepak Sharma admitted his guilt and the court convicted him.

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Now, after hearing both sides, the court on Thursday imposed a fine of Rs 50 under Section 11 of the Cruelty to Animal Act and a fine of Rs 1,000 under Section 429 of the IPC.