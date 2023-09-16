Court grants pre-arrest bail to minister Sandeep Singh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 15

A Chandigarh court has granted anticipatory bail to Haryana’s Minister for Printing and Stationery Sandeep Singh in an alleged molestation case registered against him last year on the complaint of a woman junior coach.

The court has also directed the minister to surrender before the trial court of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Chandigarh, within 10 days and will furnish his personal bond with one like surety, each of Rs 1 lakh.

The police had registered a case against the minister on the complaint of a junior woman coach on December 31, 2022, under Sections 354, 354A, 354B and 342 and 506 of the IPC.

Counsel of the accused argued that the minister has been falsely implicated in the case. They said there was an inordinate and unexplained delay of about six months in filing the FIR. The complaint was made due to personal vendetta and political rivalry. The allegations have been made only for the reason that the unjust demands of the complainant were not accepted.

On the other hand, counsel of the complainant, said the applicant was a sitting MLA and there was every threat to the life and privacy of the complainant. She has suffered many incidents, which she apprehends to have been resulted at the behest of the applicant.

He said that there was no delay in complaining about the incident on her behalf. She approached senior officers in the department but when no action was taken. Then she approached the police.

After hearing of the arguments, the court said the contentions of the complainant that the applicant was a legislator or can influence the proceedings apparently appear to be farfetched ones when the record so far suggests that though he was not arrested by the investigating agency, but he appeared before it, was ready to face the trial and prima facie there was no other eyewitness to the occurrence except the complainant herself.

The apprehension of the complainant about threat to her life and privacy could be taken care of by imposition of commensurate conditions by the court. The court further says that keeping in view the detailed circumstances and without commenting upon the merits of the case, this application is allowed with the condition that applicant shall surrender before the Chandigarh trial court within 10 days.