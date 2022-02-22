Court orders deduction of Rs 2L from 3 Hansi cops' salaries

Tribune News Service

Hisar, February 21

Acquitting a person who was made an accused in the rape of a 12-year-old girl, a District Court has directed the Hansi police to give compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the acquitted person by deducting the amount from the salaries of three cops, including a DSP and two inspectors, of the Hansi police.

ADJ Seema Singhal also directed the police to submit a report about another person who was initially made an accused, but was given a clean chit by the police in investigation by March 17.

The Hansi police had registered a case of rape and criminal intimidation under various Sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act on February 19, 2021, at the Hansi sadar police station. The complainant stated that his wife spotted blood stains on the clothes of their 12-year-old daughter. When asked about the matter, the girl revealed that a villager had taken her to a secluded place and raped her. The girl identified the person of the village as Bhoop Singh, who was arrested by the police after registering a case. He remained in custody for about a month.

However, the police discharged the accused Bhoop Singh from the case while giving him clean chit and arrested another person, identified as Mukesh, on March 15, 2021. Mukesh was lodged in the jail for nearly 11 months. During the trial in the court, the police failed to establish the facts to prove that Mukesh was accused in the rape case.

The court, while acquitting the accused Mukesh, directed the Hansi Superintendent of Police to initiate action against the DSP and two inspectors who were related to the case by deducting Rs 2 lakh from their salaries. —