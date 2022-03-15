Court to SP: Act against IO for arresting woman after sunset

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, March 14

The court of Duty Judicial Magistrate First Class Yachana has directed Ambala SP to take appropriate action against an investigating officer (IO) after a woman, accused in a cheating case, was arrested after sunset and before sunrise. The court also directed the SP to look into the matter and ensure that no such incident recurs.

A woman was arrested by an IO from Patiala in connection with a cheating case on the evening of March 11.

The court in its order, passed at 1 am, stated that the accused was produced before the duty magistrate (DM) at 12.01 am. The IO requested for a two-day remand. An application for bail of the accused was also filed.

The IO submitted that the accused was arrested by him from Patiala at about 6.50 pm on March 11. He submitted that the accused was evading arrest, and therefore, it was necessary to arrest her after sunset in these exceptional circumstances. He submitted that the notice was also given to the accused to join the investigation on March 8 but she didn’t turn up.

The accused joined the probe on March 11 and a notice was served upon her. Thereafter, she was arrested. The anticipatory bails of the accused were dismissed. He further submitted that before arresting the accused, the local police at Patiala was given information.

On the other hand, Rajesh Sharma and Pawan Mundan, counsel for the accused, submitted that she was falsely implicated in the case. She has been arrested by violating the provisions of Section 46 (4) of CrPC, which permit the arrest of a woman between sunset and sunrise only in exceptional circumstances.

They submitted that there were no exceptional circumstances existing to arrest the accused after sunset and that too by a male officer. They also submitted that no prior permission of JMIC was obtained before arresting the accused.

The court’s orders said that the IO has failed to show the existence of any such exceptional circumstances to justify the arrest of the accused after sunset and before sunrise. There is nothing on record to show that the accused was absconding or evading arrest. It is not the case where the accused was absconding or hiding that necessitated the arrest after sunset as the IO was well aware of the abode of the accused as he had served notice to the accused.

Furthermore, only a woman head constable is stated to be accompanying the IO whereas the arrest was supposed to be made by woman police officer. The court ordered to release the accused from custody. The court directed the SP to take appropriate action against the IO, keeping in mind if the violation of law was committed to defeat the anticipatory bail dismissal orders.

Meanwhile, Ambala SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said, “We are yet to receive the orders. We will inquire the matter and check if the due procedure was followed or not.”