Courts expected to conclude trials at the earliest: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, March 29

In a scathing observation on the functioning of a lower court, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has expressed surprise at its failure to proceed beyond “consideration on charges” in a cheating case, despite a lapse of four and a half years. The delay prompted Justice NS Shekhawat to assert that trial courts were expected to conclude the trials promptly.

Over four-year lapse It is surprising that after a lapse of more than four and a half years, the case is still fixed for consideration on charges. Justice NS Shekhawat

“From the record, it is apparent that the FIR was initially registered on January 7, 2017, and the challan was presented on November 15, 2019. It is surprising that after a lapse of more than four and a half years, the case is still fixed for consideration on charges. In fact, the trial courts are always expected to conclude their trials at the earliest,” he asserted.

The observation came on a petition filed by an accused against the State of Haryana and another respondent for directing the court below to decide the trial arising out of the FIR registered in January 2017 for cheating, criminal breach of trust and another offence under Sections 406, 420 and 120-B of the IPC at the Civil Lines police station in Gurugram “within a stipulated time period”.

The judgment is significant as it emphasises the need for timely resolution of legal cases, as delay in proceedings can lead to prolonged suffering for the litigants and undermine public trust in the mechanism. The assertions also underscore the responsibility of the courts to expedite trial proceedings, keeping in view their crucial role in the justice delivery process. Overall, the ruling serves as a call to action for addressing delays and improving the system’s functioning.

Appearing before Justice Shekhawat’s Bench, the counsel for the petitioner contended during the course of hearing that he was a highly qualified person and had been falsely involved in the case. He also placed reliance on interim orders passed by the trial court before contending that the proceedings were delayed on several occasions.

Taking a note of the submissions and the documents placed before the Bench, Justice Shekhawat issued notice of motion to the State and the other respondent, which was accepted by a Deputy Advocate-General on the court’s asking. Disposing of the petition, Justice Shekhawat directed the trial court to expedite the proceedings.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.