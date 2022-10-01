 Courts, society must provide proper legal protection to minor rape victims: Punjab and Haryana High Court : The Tribune India

Courts, society must provide proper legal protection to minor rape victims: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Describing child rape cases as the worst form of “lust for sex”, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has asserted that the courts share the responsibility of providing proper legal protection to minor victims. - File photo

Chandigarh, September 30

The Bench also made it clear that such cases were not only a crime against society, but also humanity.

Girls in country in vulnerable position

In our country, a girl child is in a very vulnerable position. One of the modes of her exploitation is rape, besides sexual, emotional and financial abuse. These factors require a different approach to be adopted towards such victims. Justice Sureshwar Thakur and Justice NS Shekhawat, Punjab and Haryana High Court

The Bench of Justice Sureshwar Thakur and Justice NS Shekhawat deplored that several such cases were not brought to the light due to the social stigma attached. The assertions came as the Bench upheld a decade-old verdict by a Palwal court sentencing the convict to life imprisonment in a rape and murder case.

The FIR in the matter was lodged by the victim’s father on the allegations that the accused on April 30, 2009, kidnapped his daughter and her body was found in the fields on May 1.

Taking up the appeal against the trial court’s verdict, the Bench asserted there could nothing more obscene, diabolical and barbaric than cases where the children of tender age were not even spared in the pursuit of sexual pleasure.

Referring to some surveys, the Bench said there had been a steep rise in child rape cases.

“The children need more care and protection not only by parents and guardians, but also by the courts and society at large. In such cases, the responsibility is equally there on the shoulders of the court to provide proper legal protection to these minor victims,” the Bench said.

The Bench also observed that children were a natural resource of the country and its future. “In our country, a girl child is in a very vulnerable position. One of the modes of her exploitation is rape, besides sexual, emotional and financial abuse. These factors require a different approach to be adopted towards such victims.”

Dismissing the appeal filed in 2012, the Bench added the trial court’s well-considered and well-analysed judgment could not be overruled on the grounds of minor inconsistencies in the statements of the witnesses, when the case against the appellant otherwise stood established beyond reasonable doubt.

The Bench added minor improvements or inconsistencies in the statements of truthful witnesses, examined after a long lapse of time, were wholly insignificant.

“Having played with the life of a minor child, aged about 9, which has been proved by the prosecution by leading unimpeachable and cogent evidence, we find no ground to interfere with the impugned judgment and the order passed by the court of Additional Sessions Judge, Palwal, and uphold and affirm the same,” the Bench concluded.

