Covid-19: Hisar reports nine deaths in five days

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, February 11

Hisar, which recorded the maximum number of deaths during the second wave in Haryana, has again been in the thick of the Covid crisis with 29 deaths reported in the third wave so far.

Officials at the Health Department said nine persons have died due to Covid in past five days.

The pandemic claimed 327 lives in the first wave and 814 in the second wave, taking the total toll to 1,170, which is the highest among the districts of Haryana.

Gurugram has reported the second highest number of deaths at 982.

So far, 10,427 deaths have been reported in the state, the Health Department data on Tuesday revealed.

The lowest number of deaths has been reported in Nuh district (132).

District Surveillance Officer Dr Subhash Khatraja said 79 new cases were reported in the district on Friday. The number of active cases in the district has come down to 322 and the recovery rate has also increased to 97.57 per cent.

Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr Tarun said 12,96,877 persons had been administered the first dose of vaccine while 8,95,045 persons were jabbed for the second dose. In all, 14,545 healthcare workers have been given the first dose and 14,509 the second dose.