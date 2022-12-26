Covid advisory issued in Gurugram

New Delhi, December 25

The Gurugram Health Department issued a fresh advisory to the government as well as private hospitals to make proper arrangements to deal with Covid cases.

According to health officials, people have been advised to get their booster dose, avoid social gatherings, and not travel to abroad.

“All hospitals have been directed to establish a flu corner and if someone developed symptoms of respiratory disease their RT-PCR and Antigen test will be done,” Chief Medical Officer, Gurugram Virender Yadav, said. — IANS