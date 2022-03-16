Covid jab for 12-14 yr group in Haryana from today

Chandigarh, March 15
The Additional Chief Secretary of (Health), Rajeev Arora, said the registration for vaccination for the age group of 12-14 years would be launched across the state on March 16.
The vaccine named Corbevax will be administrated twice at the gap of 28 days to the age group. —
