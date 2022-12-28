Covid mock drill held at Gurugram hospital, DC takes stock of facilities

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 27

A mock drill was conducted at the Sector-10 Civil Hospital here today to rehearse the steps that would be taken during the treatment of Covid patient.

The district Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav also visited Max and Fortis Hospitals here to take stock of the facilities available for the treatment of Covid patients. He then inspected the emergency ward, ICU and oxygen plant at the Civil Hospital. The inspection was carried as per the advisory issued by the Central Government.

“The Ministry of Family and Health Welfare have issued several advisories regarding the growing cases of Covid globally. At present, there are only 16 active cases and the positivity rate is less than one percent in the district. Gurugram district administration is keeping a close watch and if any Covid-related case is identified, further action will be taken as per the Covid protocol,” Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said. The DC appealed to residents to take the booster dose.