Covid positivity rate rises to 3.21 per cent in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, March 28

The Covid positivity rate has risen to 3.21 per cent in the district. On Tuesday, 57 Covid cases were reported in Gurugram.

In the past four days, 175 cases of the infection has been reported. The total number of active cases in city now stands at 192.

According to doctors, patients have mild symptoms such as fever, body ache and sore throat. Some persons have severe headaches and fatigue, a doctor said.

The figures are the highest since October last year when 706 cases were recorded. The city reported 54 cases in February and 40 in January.

“People should not panic, but caution is important. They should wear masks and observe self-isolation. Those with flu-like symptoms should consult doctors,” Dr Virender Yadav, Chief Medical Officer, said.

The Health Department has asked all private labs and hospitals to inform it immediately if they come across cases of several family members testing Covid positive at the same time. They have also been directed to share a list of Covid positive people daily.