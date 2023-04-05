Covid +ve Yamunanagar woman dies at PGI

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, April 4

A 50-year-old Covid positive woman of Yamunanagar district died due to comorbidities at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, on Tuesday. She belonged to a village of the Radaur subdivision in the district.

Dr Vageesh Gutain, district surveillance officer, said the woman was admitted to the PGI on March 30, where she tested positive for Covid.

He said the woman was suffering from asthma and other diseases also. Sources said this was the first death of a Covid positive person from the district in 2023.

Meanwhile, the district witnessed nine fresh Covid cases on Tuesday, taking the active caseload tally to 33.

#PGI Chandigarh #Yamunanagar