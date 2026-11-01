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Home / Haryana / Cow smuggler nabbed after a brief encounter in Nuh

Cow smuggler nabbed after a brief encounter in Nuh

During the encounter, the cow smuggler fired at the police, in response to which the police also took action

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 11:58 AM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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The injured accused being taken to a hospital.
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The Nuh police nabbed a cow smuggler after a brief encounter near Ghasera village on Sunday. The accused was injured due to getting a bullet shot in his leg and was admitted to medical college, Nalhar. An illegal country-made pistol, one cartridge and three cows were recovered from the spot.

According to the police, an encounter took place between the Nuh CIA team and cow smuggler on Sunday morning near Ghasera village under Sadar Nuh police station area. During this, the cow smuggler fired at the police, in response to which the police also took action. In this encounter, a cow smuggler identified as Dilshad, alias Dilla, a resident of Sudaka village was injured by a bullet shot in his leg and was admitted to Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Medical College, Nalhar, for treatment.

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The Nuh police spokesperson said that a team of CIA, Nuh, led by inspector Vinod Kumar, was on patrol when they got information about the cow smuggler. The cow smuggler was injured during the retaliatory action and admitted to the hospital. A further probe is under way, he added.

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