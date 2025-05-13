Cow smugglers stab cop in eye during encounter in Nuh district; 3 arrested

The Nuh police nabbed three cow smugglers in the Pachgaon village area in Tauru following a brief encounter. The trio and a policeman were injured. Three other smugglers managed to flee.

The police have recovered slaughtered cattle, illegal weapons, tools and two motorcycles from the spot. The injured accused have been admitted to Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Medical College in Nuh.

According to the Nuh police spokesperson, the CIA team was patrolling when they got a tip-off about a cattle smuggling gang being active in the area. Tahir, Rahil, Shahzad, Bilal, Shoaib and Tasleem, alias Bhengu, were allegedly preparing to slaughter a cow. Acting on information, the team led by CIA incharge Mahendra Singh conducted a raid. Six youths had tied a cow with ropes and were preparing to slaughter it. On seeing the police, the smugglers started firing. The police initially resorted to aerial firing but then fired back in self-defence. The cross-firing left Rahil, Tahir and Shahzad injured while the other three fled.

One of the accused stabbed cop Ajay with a knife in his right eye.

The police recovered two cows, a slaughtered cow, two country-made pistols, three knives, two motorcycles, two mobile phones and other items from the spot. A case has been registered against the six accused and an investigation has been started. According to the police, Tahir and Rahil are brothers and are involved in cow smuggling. Both have five cases registered against them, while Shahzad has two cases against him. This is the fourth encounter between cow smugglers and the police in Nuh in the last two months.